Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 4 Richmond Avenue, Batavia



New Listing Alert: 4 Richmond Ave., Batavia. City Classic -- what's not to love? This home has so much character and charm it makes you want to get comfortable and stay a while. Starting from the minute you pull up, the extra wide concrete drive and you step up on the pretty sitting porch, this home will charm you.

Upon entering you will fall for the gorgeous unpainted woodwork, awesome old hardwood floors, and rooms with sliding pocket doors! Living room and dining rooms both have pretty window seats large enough to curl up on and read a book or just hang out:). Kitchen is large and has plenty of storage.

The staircase is a beauty -- extra wide, which leads to a large upstairs with three big bedrooms and full bath. There is even an awesome old school laundry chute and a full walk-up attic that is super spacious and just a neat area for more storage or could be finished off easily and be an awesome place to hang out!

Basement is also large super clean and bright with another half bath and laundry area. Back yard has cute patio and can be a great space for entertaining! And if you go for a short walk you are right at Centennial Park or Downtown for shopping and dining or around the corner from Thruway! Love this home!

Click here for more information on this listing or call Reliant Real Estate today! Call 585-344-HOME (4663).