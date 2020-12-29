Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 40 Cary Avenue, Oakfield



New Listing Alert: 40 Cary Avenue, Oakfield. Super solid village home in great location! This well maintained home is very spacious. The main floor has plenty of spread out room including an awesome back room that could be an oversized mud room, breakfast room/pantry or awesome home office space. Bright and sunny and looks out to a fenced in back yard! Kitchen has lots of wood cabinetry in decent condition leading to formal dining room with parquet wood floors and extra large living room! There's also a fully enclosed front porch – to enjoy the nice summer nights. There are three large bedrooms upstairs as well as a newly modernized large bath. This home is located with quick access to both thruway exits within minutes drive as well as close proximity to all the Village amenities or a quick drive in to Batavia for shopping and eating! This home is super affordable, move in condition, and with a little paint and updating will be a great long term investment for someone starting out! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 585-344-home (4663) or click here for more information on this lisitng.