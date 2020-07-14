Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert; 6416 Quaker Hill Road, Elba



New Listing Alert: 6416 Quaker Hill Road, Elba . This one has something for everyone with more square footage than reflected by the county tax records! This four-bedroom, two-bath home located in Elba Central School District has a nice 1.75-acre lot with gorgeous farmland views and beautiful sunsets!

Awesome back patio area, large barn, extra garage area for all your storage needs and workshop/storage space. There's a 30 amp electric breaker for your RV or camping needs. Barn offers 12-foot ceilings with 10-foot door.

This home is a true ranch with everything on the first-floor level. Pretty tongue and groove woodwork mudroom with half bath, large bright kitchen with sliding door to outside upper deck, extra large living area and two big bedrooms,(also newly remodeled full bath).

Downstairs has been finished and square footage IS NOT reflected in home's square feet listed. Pretty tongue and groove rec. room with two more bedrooms and a nice laundry utility area. Tons of storage throughout home and so many extras!

There's an attached garage as well. The back covered patio– all fully vinyl fenced with play and fire pit area is really what summer days and nights are all about!

There is so much more than meets the eye in a drive by! Easy to see, call Lynn Bezon today 344-HOME (4663) or click here for information on this property.