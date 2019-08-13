Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 6556 Miller Road, Elba



New Listing Alert: 6556 Miller Road, Elba. Solid ranch on quiet pretty country road! This 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home has a lot to offer for someone looking for country living.

The yard is park-like with small outbuilding that has electric and water run to it, and what used to be four kennels and large fenced in area for all your animals:) Also small shed and a cute gazebo!

Inside features three good-size bedrooms, kitchen with slider leading to outside deck and an awesome extra living/den/man cave with wet bar! Downstairs could be finished and also has pellet stove for supplemental heating if wanted.

Great home and great location! Click here for information on this listing or call Lynn Bezon today for a viewing 585-344-HOME.