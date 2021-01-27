Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 6973 Norton Road, Elba



New Listing Alert: 6973 Norton Road, Elba! Great chance for a little sweat equity to go a long way! Solid 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet road close to three different townships and located in Elba school system. Nice country yard -- a little over half acre.

Home has newer metal roof vinyl sided and thermo windows. Nice manageable size ranch and good layout makes it good for both downsizers or the four large bedrooms give those elbow room.

Either way a little work will definitely go a long way here! Being sold “As Is” and priced well below assessment -- a good opportunity for some!

Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-4663 or click here for more information on this lisitng.