Sponsored Post: New listing alert: 7067 North Pearl St., Oakfield



New Listing Alert: 7067 North Pearl Street, Oakfield. Solid, lovingly maintained ranch in Oakfield School System ready for someone to move in! This one owner home features a well laid out spacious, floor plan – much roomier than square footage indicates!

Extra large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and great desk area to do bills, pull up recipes or work from home! There is guest half bath off kitchen as well! Large, bright living room and cozy dining area that lead to three bedrooms and full bath -- with a great dividing door so those that want to sleep can as the guests hang out!

Those rooms all feature nice hardwood floors as well! Kitchen has 6 year old neutral vinyl for easy clean up.

Basement is partially finished and not reflected in homes square footage, it has awesome large game/rec area with fireplace and pool table if wanted! It's a huge space and could be utilized for a lot of extra hang out space! Other half of basement is equally as spacious and is great laundry/work space if so inclined.

New electrical panel and newer H2O tank as well as well maintained boiler. There is an extra deep garage and work shop area and freshly painted outside deck off of kitchen with attached gas grill-a lot here for the money! Easy to see!

Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today - Call 585-344-HOME (4663).