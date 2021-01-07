Sponsored Post: New listing alert: 7235 Telephone Road, Pavilion



New Listing Alert: 7235 Telephone Road, Pavilion. Almost new double wide home in quiet peaceful park-lot rent super affordable at $415! This three bedroom two full bath home has nice layout and is super roomy at almost 1400 sq ft. Everything is at your fingertips plus lots of storage. Home is located on great lot with double wide driveway, has an oversized utility shed and backs up to a pretty wooded area awesome little yard! Nice country location but minutes from major routes. Super easy to check out anytime! Call Lynn Bezon today, 585-746-6253 or click here for more information on this listing.