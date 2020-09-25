Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 7575 S. Pearl St. Rd, Oakfield



New Listing Alert: 7575 South Pearl Street Road, Oakfield. Solid country ranch in one of Oakfield's best location! This home is well built with a poured foundation and all the mechanicals that have been maintained and updated throughout the years! Large two car attached garage leads to homey eat-in kitchen overlooking a beautiful backyard, surrounded by fields! There is a large living room and three good sized bedrooms and full bath – so no stairs required! The basement is awesome! Huge, finished and with a full working kitchen, for the people who like to cook, can or entertain! You can walk out of the basement to great backyard with a big deck and patio for your summertime parties! This home is great and really needs nothing but your décor updates! Clean and ready to move in-easy to see! Click here for more information on this listing. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today - 585-344-HOME (4663).