Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 7773 Macomber Road



Super solid country home in the middle of fields – beautiful location! Outside landscaping is beautiful in spring, summer and fall with endless perennial flowers and pretty patio to sit and enjoy!

Inside is super homey and waiting for the next owners updates! Extra large room sizes and storage galore. Oversized back sun room with pretty tongue and groove woodwork and lots of sliding doors to welcome the breezes.

Also includes propane stove to carry it into the colder months. Inside features country kitchen with laundry nook, spacious dining area and cozy living room with beautiful stone wall propane fireplace. There is a large newer 1st floor master bedroom and oversized first floor bath as well as two bedrooms upstairs.

