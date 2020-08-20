August 20, 2020 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: New listing alert: 9887 South Street Road, Pavilion
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Howard Hanna, Michelle Dills, real estate, Homes for Sale, Pavilion.
New Listing - 9887 South Street Road, Pavilion. Beautiful maintained home features three bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Custom cherry kitchen w/ granite 2012, library w/ custom built ins, fireplace in living room w/ custom mantle, fireplace in basement, patio and 10 acres! Click here for more information, call Michelle Dills today – 585-314-7269