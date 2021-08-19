Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert from Reliant Real Estate: 15168 White City, Barre



NEW LISTING ALERT: 15168 White City, Barre. Talk about affordable and cheaper than rent!! Here’s your chance for that home in the country with a little bit of land and not much to do! Home was recently remodeled and freshened up-features new kitchen and bath and new flooring thru out. Brand new furnace and hot water tank and newer metal roof! This home sits on a 1 acre corner lot and looks out over pretty farm country. This home is perfect for starting out or downsizing but especially for someone that is looking for quiet country living! Call Reliant Real Estate today - call 585-344-HOME (4663). Click here for more information on this listing.