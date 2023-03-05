Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert from Reliant Real Estate: 35 West Avenue, Elba



35 West Avenue, Elba. Solid 4 bedroom, 2 bath village ranch on great village lot! This home has great bones and way more space then what meets the eye from the road!! All rooms good size, lots of natural light, and really nice and spacious floor plan! Cozy front living room with pretty bricked fireplace and then a large and bright family/dining room with slider to back deck and yard. With some decor updates this home will make you happy for years to come! Call Reliant Real Estate today - 585-344-4663.