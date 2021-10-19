Sponsored Post: New Listing alert from Reliant Real Estate: 5650 Little Canada Road, Bethany



NEW LISTING: 5650 Little Canada Road, Bethany. Super solid and move-in ready country ranch! This 3 bedroom home is neat and well maintained with many nice updates. New flooring throughout upstairs, bath remodeled in 2015, new well pump August of 2021 and public water coming very soon! Roof and Generac generator both installed a little over 10 years ago. Basement is partially finished and would need very little to update and increase your living space! High and dry with an awesome little workshop and lots of great storage. Sitting on almost 1 full acre there is a newly installed back patio overlooking deep back yard. Conveniently located to most major routes this is definitely one to check out! Click here for more infomation and call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today - call 585-344-home (4663).