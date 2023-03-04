Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert from Reliant Real Estate: 9099 Creek Road, Batavia



New Listing Alert from Reliant Real Estate: 9099 Creek Road, Batavia. They just don't build them like this anymore! This is just a good, quality well built 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on lovely lot! The home features spacious rooms and awesome floor plan-so well laid out and it immediately feels homey and welcoming the minute you step in the door! Lovingly and well maintained throughout the years it has a tear off roof put on in 2018 that will come with a transferable warranty as well! Boiler system just serviced and new updated electric panel box being installed as we speak:) It is also already generator ready ! The basement is large and open perfect for additional hang out space or work area. The setting is super picturesque with great country views all around you and yet you are just minutes from town! This home is located in the Alexander School System. There are delayed negotiations until Friday March 10th at noon.