Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert from Reliant Real Estate: 9341 South Lake Road, Pembroke



New Listing Alert from Reliant Real Estate: 9341 South Lake Road, Pembroke​! Solid and lovingly maintained country home located on pretty country road in Pembroke School System. This 3 bedroom home has been updated through the years and was just recently painted throughout! The downstairs is spacious large and bright with awesome oversized back entry/pantry area with first floor laundry and there is also large enclosed front porch perfect for enjoying summer days and nites! Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms all with nice hardwood floors and good size closets. Basement has plenty of space for all your extra storage needs or place to hangout or putter and was also freshly painted! This home sits on large park like yard, plenty of room for outdoor entertaining with large side yard big enough for your own football game or perfect for xtra over sized garden!! This home not only is minutes to most major routes but thruway entrance as well for easy commutes! This one is ready to move in and start enjoying immediately!!