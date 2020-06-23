Sponsored Post: New listing alert from Reliant Real Estate



New Listing Alert: 3081 Batavia Oakfield Townline Road: Just like out of a storybook, the setting of this home will leave you wanting to come back again and again! This classic home has so much to see, over two thousand square feet of charm!

The best extra large back mud room leading to cheery bright kitchen with door leading out to covered porch-you just want to sit and have a lemonade. Extra Large and bright rooms with stunning old school wide plank floors impossible to recreate with this much character!

Downstairs has so many possibilities with so many rooms to choose from -- possible for amazing first floor master or just more play space and office space. Upstairs has three bedrooms and bath.

This home is all ready to move into and live in and there is so much more that could be possible for an absolute stunner!

Mechanically sound and updated, the roof is only 4 years old and there is also high speed internet and hooked to public water! Outside is just amazing, situated on almost 6 acres with outbuildings galore for storage and every hobby there is!

This is truly a homestead! Think of family gatherings, grad parties, weddings -- already a stop for local photographers this home is meant for all the memories!

Come check out for yourself-easy to see anytime! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, call 344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information on this listing.