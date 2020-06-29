Sponsored Post: New listing alert from Reliant Real Estate



New Listing Alert: 37 Clinton St., Batavia (City). Solid and perfectly maintained home at the City's edge -- this is one you will definitely want to see! This home has so much to offer and leaves you with nothing to do but move in and add your belongings!

There are 3 bedrooms, 2 beautifully redone, full baths, a super bright and cheery downstairs, that has a very open and spacious layout with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar. Basement is fully usable, clean and dry, with epoxy floor great laundry area and workout space or small rec area. Mechanically all updated with brand new c/a unit -- roof approximately 12 years old, 200 amp electrical service and inexpensive utilities!

Outside though is one that draws everyone's attention, superbly maintained -- professionally landscaped yard with an Invisible Fence for the animals and pretty brick patio area. Detached garage and if you can call a driveway beautiful than this is it -- double wide concrete with stamped concrete pad as well -- ready to welcome you home!

Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 585-344-HOME (4663) today to see this great property.