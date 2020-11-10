Sponsored Post: New Listing alert from Reliant Real Estate



NEW LISTING!! 5497 Ford Road, Elba . Great opportunity to purchase a project home and finish it off to your liking! All the elements are there-vinyl sided, solid attached garage some work already in process...Situated on a half acre lot in the Elba School System and within minutes of thruway! Great location! Winter project waiting for you! Call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Reliant Real Estate. Click here for more information on this listing.

NEW LISTING!! 6484 Route 262, Byron . Very bright, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath mobile situated on a pretty half acre lot - set back in where most don't notice! Home is 1064 sq ft and has very spacious rooms. Bedrooms are at opposite ends from one another for privacy and master bedroom has private bath. There is laundry located at back entranceway and space for people to kick off shoes and coats before walking in to kitchen! There is a front porch and a large rear deck where you will spend most of your time enjoying the sun and the peaceful views. Roof and tankless hot water tank approximately 6 years old. There is also a decent size shed on property. Needs a little elbow work but when done it will be a great private home to enjoy but still close to store, hotel, pizzeria, park and school! Click here for more information on this listing.