January 23, 2023 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 168 Ross Street, Batavia
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Homes for Sale, real estate, New Listing, batavia.
NEW! 168 Ross Street, Batavia. Great City double on north side-no flood insurance required! All separated utilities including water, as well as two newly remodeled and improved bathrooms and tear of roof! Tenants are month to month and rents could be higher! Get into the rental market with an easy one or truly a good owner occupied to pass the time as you wait for your next home!!
