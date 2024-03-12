Sponsored Post: New Listing from Reliant Real Estate; 19 Trumbull Parkway - City of Batavia

NEW LISTING - 19 Trumbull Parkway. Great home ready for someone to move in and hit the Summer Season running! This city colonial has great space both upstairs and down, with large open space on first floor for gatherings and good size bedrooms and full bath on second floor for quiet times. Kitchen was remodeled from studs up and has all the updates as well as newer appliances! There is also a full walk up attic for someone to get creative in and full basement with small work area for all your extra storage!! The home boasts great curb appeal and is within walking distance to some good eating and shopping BUT the hidden gem of this particular property is the fully enclosed back yard that has been fully landscaped with cute patio area and side yard for play and newer above ground pool and deck! Just a great private yard to enjoy the spring/summer season with friends!! Delayed negotiations till Sunday March 17th at 9 p.m.