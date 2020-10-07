Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 229 Vine Street, Batavia



New Listing Alert: 229 Vine St., Batavia. Solid city ranch in great location. Close to schools, library, shopping, college and the Thruway!

This home features an extra-large kitchen with lots of cupboards, pantry closet, built-ins and small desk area for home office and bill paying. Plus, a new kitchen floor! The kitchen also has a laundry area, if you want all one floor living! Living room is oversized with great built-ins for collectibles and decorating!

All bedrooms are good sized with closets and hardwood floors throughout that with a little refinishing will be great! Basement is huge, and would be great space for all the rest of your storage needs or hobbies or great space to convert into more living area if needed!

Two-car attached garage and a pretty yard with a fully fenced in back yard! Great home and with your decorating skills and upgrades its a keeper!

