Sponsored Post: New Listing from Reliant Real Estate - 2333 Angling Road, Pembroke

NEW LISTING!! LAND FOR SALE!! 2333 Angling Road Pembroke, NY 14036. Great spot to build in the Pembroke School System. This newly divided lot has 2.54 acres and is in a super convenient location to school shopping and thruway. Angling Road is a very pretty, rural country road and gives you quick access to both Rt. 5 and Rt 33. The lot was just surveyed with flags still in ground marking dimensions as well a passing perc test, so you can hit spring running with shovel in hand ready to build! Call Reliant Real Estate today! Call 585-344-HOME (4663).