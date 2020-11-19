Sponsored Post: New Listing from Reliant Real Estate: 42 Redfield Parkway, Batavia



New listing: 42 Redfield Parkway, Batavia. Newly renovated fully gutted and remodeled! Solid city home on great street -- located at the heart of shopping! Kitchen was fully renovated and enlarged with nice crisp and clean white, soft closed cabinetry -- lots of cupboard space. One full-size pantry cupboard and new kitchen flooring! Wall taken down between kitchen and dining to give you great entertaining space!

This super spacious three-bedroom home is move in ready, the central air is a bonus along side the newer furnace hot water tank roof and siding! The big things have been taken care of, leaving time for decorating the big rooms that all have closets and storage!

The home has a couple of bonus rooms starting with the awesome enclosed front porch which is an ADDITIONAL 220 square feet of living space. Can supplement the living space as an office/toy room or just enjoying nice evenings and early mornings! Off of the dining room is a cute room that could be great office space for working at home these days!

Attic is finished and could be great additional rec space with room for everybody! The street of course is a Batavia classic to enjoy in all seasons. There's a lot of home here, come check it out! Call Lynn Bezon today for more information 585-344-HOME (4663).