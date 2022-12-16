Sponsored post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 5399 Horseshoe Lake Road, Batavia



Just listed - 5399 Horseshoe Lake Road, Batavia. This solid and lovingly maintained ranch home checks all the boxes! This home's hillside location has scenic views from all windows! Set back from the road you can look out front across the road to see Horseshoe Lake and out the back to a gorgeous wooded backdrop-best of all worlds! The home features 3 large bedrooms -master bedroom with full bath-as well as a second full bath and roomy guest bedrooms. Large living room and unique split kitchen/dining room or cozy secondary family gathering spot with wood stove - looking out sliding glass door to back yard! Truly the gathering spot of this home, it makes you want to stay and watch the seasons change! There is large pantry style closet for all your kitchen supplies as well as a great utility/laundry room for all the other necessities! This home also has direct access to covered carport for easy in and out for unloading the cars! Also there is enclosed front entryway, extra large foyer, and an extra wide hallway. This home packs a lot in! This owner did all the right things through out the years maintenance wise, all that is needed is for the next person to make it their own! Delayed negotiations till Monday Dec 19th at 12:00. Call Lynn Bezon at Relaint Real Estate today - call 585-344-HOME (4663).