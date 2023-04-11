Sponsored Post: New Listing from Reliant Real Estate; 7 Gateway Drive, Batavia



New Listing - 7 Gateway Drive, Batavia. Solid home in great location-literally a minute from shopping, dining and thruway entrance for quick commute to wherever you need to go! This 3 bedroom home has a spacious main floor large and bright living room, good size kitchen with plenty of cupboards and sliding glass door which leads to great enclosed three season room perfect for all the great weather coming your way! The basement is partially finished into great rec area and utility room has laundry and room for all your storage need's. Located on great city street, this home has great yard with loads of perennials and pretty back yard with deck and small patio area ready for you to play and entertain! The home has been well maintained and is ready for the next person to move in and make it their own! Call Reliant Real Estate today; call 585-344-HOME (4663).