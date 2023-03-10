Sponsored Post: New listing frrom Reliant Real Estate: 39 West Avenue, Elba



39 West Avenue, Batavia. Solid and homey, village ranch located on large and deep village lot – which backs up to field and woods giving you all the country feels as well! Nicely laid out, it features an updated and spacious kitchen with lots of cupboards and oversized living/dining room. The basement is clean, bright, dry and already partially finished and adds a lot of extra room, should you decide to extend your living space!! As an extra bonus, there is a great 15x22 sun room located off garage-fully enclosed all windows and with small gas fireplace to enjoy all the seasons! 2 year old metal roof, appliances 5 yrs approximately and well cared for home make this one easy to move right into! Delayed negotiations until Thursday March 16 @noon..