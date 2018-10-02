Sponsored Post: New Listings Alert; call Reliant Real Estate today



7051 MAPLE ROAD, ALABAMA -- Solid spacious and super homey is what you will find with this country charmer! 3 bedroom two full bath home with great layout and many upgrades. Home features spacious room sizes large living room and cozy family room with wood burning stove and sliding door outlooking pretty stamped concrete patio and great yard!

New electric service, hot water tank and 5-year-old propane furnace and central air! Full bath on both floors and first floor laundry being completed makes for extra convenience for all! Located on almost 1.5 acres there is storage galore. Large 2 car garage that is heated and ready for hanging out and puttering around-then there is a large handy shed for outside supplies AND a large two story barn/workshop with loft and electric for all the other toys!

3207 PRATT ROAD, BATAVIA (TOWN) LOT #30 -- Super clean with tons of upgrades, do not let this one go unnoticed! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large living room and super homey kitchen with all stainless appliances included, as well as washer and dryer. New flooring throughout -- nothing to be done here!

Newer hot water tank and central air and approximately 8year-old roof. Home has doublewide blacktop driveway, attached garage and nice back deck overlooking super deep and private back yard with 2 sheds that also have electric run to them! Easy to see!

