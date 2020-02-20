Sponsored Post: New Listings Alert



Click here for 6612 Tufts Road, Pavilion. Hands down – an awesome piece of real estate! Custom built ranch home that checks all the boxes! Phenomenal views, gorgeous lot, beautifully landscaped with out-building and an interior that makes you want to never leave. Absolutely nothing to do-mechanically updated from top to bottom and beautifully and neutrally decorated. This home features; 3 bedrooms with a master closet to die for, 2 full baths, family room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace. Cozy and bright with great views to one of the prettiest backdrops around. Library/den, pretty kitchen, formal dining room, and a super fun finished basement, that also has utility space and storage. 3 Bay garage, 16x20 shed, 2 decks with composite decking, concrete patio overlooking fields and woods with wildlife galore! You're going to love this one. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today to see this listing. Call 585-344-HOME (4663).

Click here for 217 North Street, Batavia (City ). Solid & well maintained city home, centrally located to everything! Many updates-tear off roof in 2011 and furnace 2008. Upstairs gutted and re-drywalled. Nicely maintained. The yard is super deep with lovely herringboned pattern sidewalk and beautiful flower beds and two great porches to enjoy it all! Super affordable price and inexpensive utilities. Check it out soon. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today to see this listing. Call 585-344-HOME (4663).