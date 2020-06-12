Sponsored Post: New listings from Reliant Real Estate
21 Main St., Oakfield. Entrepreneurs, here’s your opportunity! Solid building site to two long standing retail businesses in the heart of the Village! Great location right next to Village Parking lot -- so your customers have convenient access plus Main Street parking as well!
Low maintenance brick building, inexpensive utility bills. Furnace replaced in 2015 -- not a lot to do besides paint and update decor and open your doors to business! Check it out ASAP! Call Lynn Bezon now – 344-4663.
15 Linwood Ave., Batavia. Super solid and well cared for home in the City! Awesome location on quiet street! This home has a lot of curb appeal -- large yard, two-car detached 20x20 garage, perfect for all the "stuff." Home features large room sizes, nice woodwork, and a walk up attic that could be just about anything -- toy room, storage, etc.
New metal roof installed in 2019 and a tankless hot water heater. Great home with good bones just needs your finishing touches! Call Lynn Bezon now – 344-4663.