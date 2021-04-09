Sponsored Post: New Listings from Reliant Real Estate



11 Prune Street, Batavia: Opportunity for someone to collect some income and maybe do a little renovation work as well! Xtra large multi family -both sides currently rented.



210 Ross Street, Batavia: Here's nice affordable one for you! Three bedroom, 1 bath home in great location-well taken care of, super neat and tidy. Downstairs is spacious and well laid out -kitchen is nicely upgraded with nice pantry area as well. Upstairs features 3 nice size bedrooms and the bath and also leads to a decent walk up attic that someone could finish off or just use it as is for more rec area or storage! Basement is where laundry is and also could store lots of extras! Backyard is cute and semi private and a great place to hang out in nice weather! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today. Call 585-344-HOME (4663). Click here to view our listings.