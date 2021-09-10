Sponsored Post: New listings from Reliant Real Estate



181 Vine Street, Batavia. Here’s one you shouldn’t overlook! Solid well kept and upgraded, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape is literally turn key! Home has been freshly painted and downstairs, newly carpeted. The living room is super spacious with gas fireplace and lots of natural lighting. There is first floor bedroom, bath and laundry and a kitchen that is loaded with cupboards and storage! Upstairs is like your own private suite with small sitting area large bedroom and another full bath-this home packs a lot in! When you walk outside from kitchen you will fall in love with this pretty and super private backyard! Not only is it surprisingly large there is a shed AND an awesome large outbuilding that was used as a workshop but would make an awesome man cave/she shed or super cool play house- it has electric and heat!! Hidden gem of a home -super affordable and turn key for you to move right in!!



60 River Street, Batavia. Here’s one to not look past! Solid 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath home in great location. Close to all amenities and conveniently located to all major routes and minutes from thruway for quick access to Buffalo/Rochester! Everything in this homes has been modernized throughout the years with the addition of a first floor bedroom and bath with great closet space! This room has French doors leading to great large private deck! What you don’t see from the road is a super deep and awesome private back yard-it feels like your own private escape from everything! Sit on your back deck or there’s a large above ground pool where you can enjoy with no one to see!! Upstairs of this home has two additional good size bedrooms and an additional full bath. This home definitely is bigger AND cozier than it appears from the road! Utilities are inexpensive and there is large basement that is great storage or perfect for the person looking for extra space for workshop! This home is perfect whether you are starting out or ending-everything is well laid out and ready for someone to move in and make it their own!!

Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).