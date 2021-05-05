Sponsored Post: Newly listed - 8699 Haven Lane, LeRoy



Newly listed: 8699 Haven Lane, Le Roy. Solid and charming, this custom built home is ready for someone to move in! This almost 2000 sq. ft. home is well laid out and offers plenty of room for everyone to enjoy some privacy as well. Downstairs features a pretty foyer that leads to large front family room with pretty French doors-and wraps around with sliding pocket door to nicely laid out kitchen/dining/family room perfect for entertaining! The living room has double set of French doors that lead out to wrap around porch and fenced in patio area with beautiful Wisteria bushes that you will love! There is also 1/2 bath and first floor laundry AND, hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings and a pretty fireplace - really take this home to the next level! Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths -the master bedroom has oversized master bath with jetted bath tub and extra deep walk in closet. This home has tons of storage & closets everywhere and the full high & dry basement is ready to be turned into more living space! The 2 car attached garage leads into home and great laundry/pantry area. The location is ideal country living but offers a neighborhood feel-located at end of quiet road surrounded by field! Super Easy to SEE! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, call 344-HOME (4663).