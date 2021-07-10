Local Matters

July 10, 2021 - 9:00am

Sponsored Post: Open House - 13 N. Lyon St., Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, real estate, open house, batavia.


OPEN HOUSE - Sunday July 11th - 13 N. Lyon St. in Batavia. This house is the Mary Poppins of Batavia real estate...It’s perfect in every way! Beautifully updated, you will love the bonus room and the large second-story open porch. Three beds and two baths along with a finished third floor.

Come visit the open house Sunday between noon and 2 p.m. See you then! Click here to view my listings!

