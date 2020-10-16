Local Matters

October 16, 2020 - 4:00pm

Sponsored Post: Open House - 7575 South Pearl Road, Oakfield

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, open house, Homes for Sale, real estate, Reliant Real Estate. Oakfield.


7575 S. Pearl Street Road, Oakfield. Solid country ranch in one of Oakfield's best location! This home is well built with a poured foundation and all the mechanicals that have been maintained and updated throughout the years!

Large two-car attached garage leads to homey eat-in kitchen overlooking a beautiful backyard, surrounded by fields! There is a large living room and three good sized bedrooms and full bath – so no stairs required! The basement is awesome! Huge, finished and with a full working kitchen, for the people who like to cook, can or entertain! You can walk out of the basement to great backyard with a big deck and patio for your summertime parties!

This home is great and really needs nothing but your décor updates! Clean and ready to move in -- easy to see! Click here for more information on this listing. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today (585) 344-HOME (4663).

