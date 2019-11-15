Sponsored Post: Open House Alert: 66 West Main Street, Batavia



Open House Alert: 66 W. Main St., Town of Batavia - Saturday Nov. 16th from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in one of the nicest 55+ communities around!

Large room sizes, bright and airy with a lot more storage than you would imagine is what you will find in this 1996 double-wide home at almost 1,500 square feet!

Home has laundry/mudroom, large eat-in style kitchen, extra roomy living/formal dining area, with super cute office space with pretty French doors-could be third bedroom or guest room if needed! Master bedroom with bath is large but cozy!

Situated on extra large corner lot with back patio area for sitting out! Bonus is the two car attached heated garage! Who said downsizing meant giving things up? Easy to see! Call 344HOME (4663) or click here for more information.

