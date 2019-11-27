Sponsored Post: Open house alert; 9400 Putnam Road in Batavia



Open House Alert: Saturday, November 30th from 10am -12pm. Location is key for this solid and comfortable country farmette, located on almost 23 PRIME country acres in the Town of Batavia with Alexander School District! This home offers so much for someone looking for room to spread out. Large rooms, high ceilings, big bedrooms, tons of storage, 2 living rooms, gorgeous woodwork, hardwood floors and some of the County’s best farm land! This property goes all the way over to East Road with frontage there as well – you could parcel off and sell or build your other dream home! So many possibilities—And all very well kept and lovingly cared for, definitely worth a look! Click here for more information on this listing.