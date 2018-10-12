Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday: 147 Pearl Street, Batavia



147 PEARL STREET, BATAVIA OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 11-12:30PM. Amazing house for the money so many upgrades & improvements for the money you won’t find more for less-see for yourself-easy to see at a moments notice! Solid 3 bedroom bath and a half home. Completely remodeled within the last 5 years, beautifully done and nothing for you to do but enjoy! Full tear off roof 4 yrs ago. Beautiful cherry cabinetry with granite countertops and all stainless appliances to stay plus washer/dryer! Extra large family/dining area perfect for entertaining with pretty gas fireplace. Super convenient upstairs laundry and 3 large bedrooms. All new carpeting thru out! Outside features extra wide drive and double lot with great deck-inexpensive utilities and NO flood insurance! SO MUCH BANG FOR THE BUCK AND EASY TO SEE AT MOMENT NOTICE! BE IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS! Call Lynn Bezon today – 344-HOME to see this HOT BUY or click here to view the full listing.



