October 12, 2018 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday: 147 Pearl Street, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, batavia, open house.


147 PEARL STREET, BATAVIA OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 11-12:30PM. Amazing house for the money so many upgrades & improvements for the money you won’t find more for less-see for yourself-easy to see at a moments notice! Solid 3 bedroom bath and a half home. Completely remodeled within the last 5 years, beautifully done and nothing for you to do but enjoy! Full tear off roof 4 yrs ago. Beautiful cherry cabinetry with granite countertops and all stainless appliances to stay plus washer/dryer! Extra large family/dining area perfect for entertaining with pretty gas fireplace. Super convenient upstairs laundry and 3 large bedrooms. All new carpeting thru out! Outside features extra wide drive and double lot with great deck-inexpensive utilities and NO flood insurance! SO MUCH BANG FOR THE BUCK AND EASY TO SEE AT MOMENT NOTICE! BE IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS! Call Lynn Bezon today – 344-HOME to see this HOT BUY or click here to view the full listing.

Check out a few more of Reliant Real Estate's listings here: 
8009 Bank Street Road, Batavia – $249,900 – Click Here to view this listing.
164 Summit Street, Batavia – 117,900 – Click Here to view this listing.
6800 Junction Road, Pavilion – 129,900 – Click Here to view this listing.

Upcoming

