Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday - 3374 Church St. Alexander



OPEN HOUSE ALERT! 3374 Church Street, Alexander, this Saturday 11am- 1pm. Look no further, this home checks all the boxes! 3 bedroom bath and a half ranch on great village street. Updated, neutral and clean with awesome attic and basement space if you really want to expand your space! This home is great and definitely should be seen-easy to get into at anytime, just call 585-344-4663 or click here for more information on this listing.