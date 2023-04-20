Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday - 71 E. Main St. LeRoy



OPEN HOUSE: 71 East Main Street, LeRoy – Saturday 11am - 1pm. Introducing this impeccably maintained vintage village charmer located on E Main Street in the Village of LeRoy! You will love the home’s style, character, and attention to detail as you pass through each room of this 4308 sq ft stunner. Public records indicate 5 bedrooms, but multiple bonus rooms and finished spaces could also be bedrooms as new owners see fit, including 2 on the first floor. Hardwoods, crown moldings, Front and rear staircases, WBFP, Sunrise double hung vinyl windows, newer boiler, and updates throughout make this one of the most desirable homes in LeRoy. Location, location, location - tree lined main street w/ village sidewalks - you will love love love being in this home! Again, do not let this one slip by. It could be years before another one of these historic LeRoy homes comes up for sale! Showings begin Friday 4/21 @ 10am and Negotiations may begin anytime after 8pm Wednesday 4/26.

71emainstreet.howardhanna.com