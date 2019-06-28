Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday - 7773 Macomber Road



OPEN HOUSE: 7773 Macomber Road, Oakfield. Super solid country home in the middle of fields – beautiful location! Outside landscaping is beautiful in spring, summer and fall with endless perennial flowers and pretty patio to sit and enjoy. Inside is super homey and waiting for the next owners updates! Extra large room sizes and storage galore. Oversized back sum room with pretty tongue and groove woodwork and lots of sliding doors to welcome the breezes and also includes propane stove to carry it into the colder months. Inside features country kitchen with laundry nook, spacious dining area and cozy Livingroom with beautiful stone wall propane fireplace. There is a large newer 1st floor master bedroom and oversized first floor bath as well as two bedrooms upstairs. Easy to see! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing.

3233 Pratt Road - Town of Batavia: 1991 Fairmont 14x76 with a permanent 25x19 side addition that gives this home extra roominess that you don't get with the others! Spacious and homey and well kept is what you will find with this three bedroom two full bath home. The floor plan is great and the kitchen is wonderfully big with a ton of cupboards! Pretty landscaped yard with covered open porch and nice shed for all your extras! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing.



59 North Pearl Street, Oakfield. More than what meets the eye this solid commercial building with a space for everyone! Attractive large office space that has large private conference room main office space and front office. There are two huge bay garages with oversized overhead doors-one heated. Separate storage or equipment rooms if needed. Upstairs features large nicely finished 3 rooms and small kitchenette could be extra office space or living quarters! This place will surprise you with how nicely done and the endless possibilities that it has to offer! Easy to see! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing.