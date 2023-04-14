Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday - 9099 Creek Road, Batavia!



OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY APR. 15th, 11am - 12:30pm. They just don't build them like this anymore! This is just a good quality, well built 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home on lovely lot! This home features spacious rooms and awesome floor plan-so well laid out and it immediately feels homey and welcoming the minute you step in the door! Lovingly and well maintained throughout the years it had a tear off roof put on in 2018, that will come with a transferable warranty as well! Boiler system just serviced and new updated electric panel box being installed as we speak! It's also generator ready! The basement is large and open perfect – for additional hang out space or work area. The setting is super picturesque with great country views all around you and yet you are just minutes from town! This home is located in the Alexander School System. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, 585-344-HOME (4663).