Sponsored Post: Open House - Sunday 11am - 1pm! 55 Ellicott Street, Batavia



Open House Alert - 55 Ellicott Street, Batavia. Sunday 11 am - 1 pm. Welcome to this charming home on one of Batavia's most loved streets! Vinyl siding, new roof 2019, large kitchen, formal dining room, family room, very large living room with built in book case. The three season room overlooks the deep lot and carriage house. Call Michelle Dills at Howard Hanna (585) 314-7269 or click here to view this listing.