Sponsored Post: Open house this Saturday! 164 Summit Street



164 Summit Street • Open House Saturday 10-11:30am. OWNERS WILLING TO LISTEN TO ALL REASONABLE OFFERS! Easy to see and super affordable, this 3 bedroom bath and a half home features very spacious room sizes. Downstairs is open and great for entertaining but very homey. Some hardwood floors and gorgeous unpainted woodwork really give this home charm. Upstairs the bedrooms are all large with closets and attic is already partially finished and with a little paint could be amazing extra living/play space! Mechanically sound with nothing urgent to tackle but what you want to do! Enjoy the front porch that has the forever trexx decking to enjoy the neighborhood or have your morning coffee on the back deck to enjoy the peacefulness of the cute back yard-either way come check out a really nice home! List with Reliant Real Estate today! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this property or click here for more information