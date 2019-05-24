Sponsored Post: Open House this Saturday - 5 Holmes Ave., Batavia



Open House Saturday 11a.m. - 1 p.m.: 5 Holmes Ave., Batavia. Here's one to see! This midcentury modern home is superbly built, lovingly maintained, and well cared for. The layout to this almost 2,400-square-foot home is spacious and well planned. There's a spot/space for everything and everyone!

The lower family room area with wet bar and sliding doors opens to sweet backyard, a beautiful and bright front living room that really outdoes itself, leading to formal dining area with gorgeous built-in hutch.

Kitchen is large and more cupboards then most use these days. Upper level offers three large bedrooms, two with beautiful hardwood floors and an oversized master bedroom with half bath and large walk-in cedar closet.

Basement has poured walls, an extra shower stall, should someone need it, and loads of storage space. Garage has been used for workshop/puttering area!

Call Lynn Bezon today, 585-344-HOME or click here for more information on this listing.