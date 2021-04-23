Local Matters

April 23, 2021 - 4:30pm

Sponsored Post: Open House this Sunday 12 - 2 pm! 137 Vine Street, Batavia

137 Vine St., Batavia. Open House - Sunday 12 - 2 p.m. Completely renovated and brought back to life! This city gem has the modern finishes and space you've been craving. 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths await.

Fully fenced backyard with sliding-glass doors to rear deck are perfect for owners with four-legged friends! Potential 1st floor bedroom, office, or Zoom Room.

Newer roof, updated electric, great floor plan, don't miss it! Negotiations to begin on Wednesday April 28th @ 6 p.m.

Call Chuck Flynn at Howard Hanna today or click here to view the listing.

Upcoming

