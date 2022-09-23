Sponsored Post: Open House this Sunday - 170 Oak Street, Batavia!



17 OAK STREET, BATAVIA. OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY; 12PM-2PM. You'll love this adorable home in the City of Batavia! 3 Beds and 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout! Large bathroom and super cute eat-in kitchen await! Large backyard, garage with workshop space for the next owners! Conveniently located on Oak St about a 1/2 mile down from the NYS thruway makes commuting to your destination a breeze!Offers may be considered anytime after September 28th @ 6pm. Call Charles Flynn at Howard Hanna today or click here for more information on this listing.