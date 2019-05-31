Local Matters

May 31, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Open House this Sunday, 5 Allanview Drive, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, For Sale, real estate, batavia.


Open house Sunday, June 2, 1 to 3 p.m. -- 5 Allanview Drive, Batavia. Go first class with this 2069 square foot 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath colonial.

It offers a beautiful oak kitchen with granite countertops and newer Kenmore appliances, formal dining room with bay window, spacious living room, first-floor family room with gas fireplace, natural woodwork, forced air gas heat and central air.

It also has a full unfinished basement, two car attached garage, open porch, patio with awning, well landscaped 110’ x 107’ lot in one of Batavia’s finest subdivisions. Price is $235,000.

Purchase offers to be submitted by June 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. giving seller until June 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. to accept offers.

Call 585-409-9019 for details or private showings.

