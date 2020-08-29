Sponsored Post: Open House this Sunday - 62 Pearl Street Rd., Batavia



Open House - this Sunday - 62 Pearl Street Road, Batavia. Immaculately maintained American Foursquare, second owner! Three bed, 1.5 bath, finished third floor. Beautiful hardwood floors, moldings, and trim. Finished third-floor attic has many possibilities. Large full bath with fantastic clawfoot tub and shower.

Laundry currently in basement but first-floor hookups are plumbed. Fantastic grounds w/ low-maintenance perenials and vegetables in abundance. Need room to run around? Home is directly across from 25 acre city park w/ easy access to the Ellicott Trail!

Detached two-car garage w/ automatic opener. Full basement with root cellar, painted concrete floor, and high ceilings make it great for an indoor flex space. Tons of storage throughout the home. Must be seen in person to be appreciated. Make your appointment today!