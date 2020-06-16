Sponsored Post: Open house this Thursday: 122-124 Trumbull Pkwy.



OPEN HOUSE ALERT: 122-124 Trumbul Pkwy., Batavia. This Thursday, June 18th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Adorable 2 story colonial on double lot! 1FLR FB w/ bonus room! Relax on the front porch and get to know your new neighbors. Or set up on the back deck for more privacy. Either way, this home is a city gem that won't last long. Big master bedroom with 2 closets. Detached 1 car garage with it's own electric panel for the workshop enthusiast. Large LR w/ large entry into DR. Bonus room downstairs has many possibilities. Currently used for child's play/gaming area, was used as a bedroom for previous owner. Great mechanicals, newer furnace, new roof on garage. Freshly painted deck. All the updates have just been made, now they're yours to enjoy. Don't miss out, call your agent to schedule an appointment today. Appointments not required, but are recommended. Due to CDC guidelines, only one party may enter the home at a time. Delayed negotiations until Monday, 6/22 @ 7pm. Click for more information.