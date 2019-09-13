Sponsored Post: Open House tomorrow - 2 Naramore Drive



Open House Alert, This Saturday 11am-1pm. 2 Naramore Drive. Talk about a transformation! Check out this great 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home with nothing to do but enjoy your life! This home has been fully remodeled with all new hardwood flooring, 2 brand new baths, modernized kitchen with all new appliances. Open and spacious kitchen/dining/living room perfect for entertaining and featuring an extra large island with pretty quartz countertop! Bedrooms are all very spacious with plenty of closet space. There is oversized family room in lower level for all your rec room fun. There is also an awesome sunny and bright bonus room with lots of windows overlooking private back yard which has in ground swimming pool and plenty of privacy for all your summer fun! This home is large bright and cheerful and ready for lots of energy! Easy to see! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate, call 344-HOME (4663).